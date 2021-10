Drilling Continues to Encounter Visible Graphitic Mineralization over Wide Intersections from SurfaceVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH)(OTCQX:GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the 2021 field program ("Field Program") at its 100% owned Graphite Creek project in Alaska.