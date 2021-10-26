Green Bay and Appleton School Districts pass budgets in unanimous votes
Green Bay and Appleton School Districts pass budgets in unanimous votes
Danielle Zulkosky - We Are Green Bay
10/26/21
Northeast Wisconsin’s two largest school districts, Green Bay and Appleton, brought their proposed budgets to their respective school boards for approval. The
