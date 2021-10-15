Greenville City Council looks to improve safety on Augusta Street
Greenville City Council looks to improve safety on Augusta Street
Ayla Ferrone - WSPA
10/15/21
Greenville is looking at ways to control traffic on some of its busiest streets including taking over more than three miles of Augusta Street.
Read Full Story on wspa.com
