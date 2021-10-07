Gresham Twin Gang Members Bought 82 Guns In 18 Months: Feds
Gresham Twin Gang Members Bought 82 Guns In 18 Months: Feds
Colin Miner - Patch
10/7/21
Federal officials say that the Green brothers, 23 and self-proclaimed members of a local offshoot of the Bloods gang, bought dozens of guns.
