Group protests in front of billboard calling for Del. state rep to resign after anti-Asian slur
Group protests in front of billboard calling for Del. state rep to resign after anti-Asian slur
6abc Digital Staff - 6abc News
10/18/21
Delaware State Representative Gerald Brady Brady is accused of using racist and sexist terms to discuss human trafficking.
Read Full Story on 6abc.com
