Gus Johnson Ford sells to automotive group based in North Dakota
Thomas Clouse - The Spokesman-Review
10/18/21
Gus Johnson Ford, one of the largest locally-owned car dealerships, finalized a sale Monday to Corwin Automotive Group, which is based in Fargo, N.D.
Read Full Story on spokesman.com
North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum shares addiction recovery journey
Large numbers of white-tailed deer die in North Dakota due to EHD
ND only has 14 ICU beds available, but COVID-19 isn't the main culprit
