Guy Fieri's Gatlinburg restaurant set for grand opening
Guy Fieri's Gatlinburg restaurant set for grand opening
Gregory Raucoules - WATE 6 On Your Side
10/12/21
Sevier County will welcome a new restaurant from celebrity chef Guy Fieri next week with the grand opening of Chicken Guy! and Arcade City in Gatlinburg.
Read Full Story on wate.com
