Hammond man gets 20 years for hammer beating at middle school
Hammond man gets 20 years for hammer beating at middle school
Meredith Colias-Pete - Chicago Tribune
10/8/21
He admitted to criminal confinement, a level 5 felony and battery with a deadly weapon, a level 3 felony. In exchange, prosecutors dropped his attempted murder charge.
Read Full Story on chicagotribune.com
