Hampton man pleads guilty to heroin distribution, firearm charges
Globe Gazette staff - Globe Gazette
10/26/21
Steven Springer, 54, of Hampton, pleaded guilty on Oct. 21 to conspiracy to distribute heroin while possessing a firearm in furtherance of that crime.
