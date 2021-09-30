Hancock County Jail log Sept. 17-21
Hancock County Jail log Sept. 17-21
Staff - Ellsworth American
9/30/21
The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Sept. 17 and 21: Michael R. Daniel, 30, Gouldsboro, probation violation.
