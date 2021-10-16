Harrison scores 17 unanswered, defeats Bosse on game-winning field goal in the rain
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Judge: ‘You treated the victim like your personal ATM’
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Everett’s music and art hotspot upgrades to a much larger space
Carter kicks again as he returns from injury
Meet Krakens Collection: Offering Collectors What They Want By Keeping Customer Service The Focus Of All They Do
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Boeing employees in Seattle organize group 'sickout Fridays' in protest over ...
After 24 years abroad, USS John S. McCain calls Everett home
Some Boeing workers protest in Everett over vaccine mandate
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Boeing employees in Seattle organize group 'sickout Fridays' in protest over ...
After 24 years abroad, USS John S. McCain calls Everett home
Some Boeing workers protest in Everett over vaccine mandate
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Start’ em and Sit ‘em: Who to play in Steelers vs. Seahawks
As the Kraken makes its debut, take a tour of Seattle’s hockey hot spots
Pioneer Charter School of Science in Everett/Saugus providing additional supports to students and staff
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Harrison scores 17 unanswered, defeats Bosse on game-winning field goal in the rain
Chad Lindskog, Evansville Courier & Press - Evansville Courier & Press
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
It’s pouring rain with less than 10 seconds remaining. Harrison hasn’t made a field goal all season. Luke Watkins delivered anyway.
Read Full Story on courierpress.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Fresh appeal to support ailing fishing industry in Ayrshire
Community leader holding forum for youth; wants to address violence
911 call leads to woman found dead inside South Bend home on South Lake Street
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL