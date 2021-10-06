Haystack fire near Boulder now 80% contained
Haystack fire near Boulder now 80% contained
Phil Drake - Independent Record
10/6/21
The Haystack fire, last listed as burning 22,591 acres and 80% contained, has been handed from Great Basin Team 4 to a local Type 3 incident management team, officials said.
Read Full Story on helenair.com
