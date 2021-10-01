Health centers receive ARPA funding
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Hageman Called Cheney a “Courageous Constitutional Conservative” in 2016
Ultimate chess match on tap as Brady faces Pats for 1st time
Carbon County GOP Chair Condemns Park County Commiteeman For Obscene & Violent Email
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Kelly Walsh pits its running attack against Thunder Basin's passing game
Ultimate chess match on tap as Brady faces Pats for 1st time
PERRY: Stop coddling crazy people and curmudgeons, who have the freedom to keep their COVID at home
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Health centers receive ARPA funding
- Brattleboro Reformer
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
Springfield Medical Care System, which serves patients in Windham, Windsor and portions of Bennington counties, was one of 11 Vermont Community Health Centers to receive funding from the
Read Full Story on reformer.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
U of Vermont Medical Center: 93% comply with vaccine mandate
Mark Whitworth: Expand Vermont's Climate Action Plan to protect species
Vermont opens booster shot registration to more residents
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL