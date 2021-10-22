Hearing resumes for ex-Macomb County prosecutor on embezzlement scheme
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
You can get COVID-19 boosters for all 3 vaccine brands in Delaware. Here's what to know
Sophie Bille Brahe is shifting the mood in Danish design
ASM Global Partners With Nashville Superspeedway to Bring Concerts, Festivals to Auto-racing Venue
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Illegal border crossings fall in September but hit year high
Teen Mom 2 fans react to Kail Lowry’s reason for wanting to lose weight and join the military
Sea Design’s identity for Unboxed festival is centred around collaboration and togetherness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Delaware State Police investigating collision that left 59-year-old man dead
Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report NYSE:DOV, NASDAQ:LSTR, NYSE:GRC, NYSE:VLRS
Del. State University joins federal effort to ‘feed the future’ and fight global hunger
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Ten Commissions Announced as Part of UNBOXED, A Celebration of Creativity Taking Place Across the UK IN 2022
Ten Things Brits Can Enjoy At £120 Million Taxpayer Funded Brexit Festival 2022
‘Veteran's Day at the Woodman’
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Hearing resumes for ex-Macomb County prosecutor on embezzlement scheme
Mike Martindale - Detroit News
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
Smith was charged in March 2020 with embezzlement, forgery and misconduct in office in connection with $600,000 in forfeiture funds.
Read Full Story on detroitnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Michigan remains No. 6 in college football rankings
Top 5 shifts but Michigan football, Michigan State stay put in coaches poll
Michigan football a 4-point favorite for Saturday's historic visit to Michigan State
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL