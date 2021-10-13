Here's why the once vaccine hesitant are changing their minds
Here's why the once vaccine hesitant are changing their minds
CNN - KVIA
10/13/21
Project Finish Line is working to vaccinate skeptics in Texas despite Gov. Greg Abbott's steps to prevent vaccine mandates. CNN's Miguel Marquez reports.
