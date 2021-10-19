He's South Dakota's 'Most Conservative Lawmaker.' Is He Also an Oath Keeper?
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Filipino restaurants make it to New York Times' 2021 Restaurant List
OPINION: Racist Deeds Without Adequate Consequences
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
93% Of Eastside Fire & Rescue Vaccinated By Deadline
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
He's South Dakota's 'Most Conservative Lawmaker.' Is He Also an Oath Keeper?
Tim Dickinson - Rolling Stone on MSN.com
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Phil Jensen stirs controversy in the state legislature. His name also appears in the leaked alleged membership rolls of a notorious militia group
Read Full Story on rollingstone.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Pheasant opener success depended on location, GF&P says
Breaking down the first half of South Dakota State football's season
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 739 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,203; Active cases at 5,679
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL