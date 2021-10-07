High school football: Mayville, Berlin move into top spots in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac rankings
High school football: Mayville, Berlin move into top spots in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac rankings
Ricardo Arguello, The Oshkosh Northwestern - Northwestern Media on MSN.com
10/7/21
Mayville takes No. 1 spot after Fond du Lac loss to Kimberly in latest high school football power rankings for Oshkosh and Fond du Lac area.
