High school football, Week 6: Owens, Stanford help lead 6AI No. 1 Jenks to dominating win over Norman

The defending Class 6A Division I state champion Jenks Trojans defeated 10th-ranked Norman 49-21 Friday night for homecoming at Allan Trimble Stadium. The win allows the No. 1-ranked Trojans (5-1) to keep pace with Edmond Santa Fe,