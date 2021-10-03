Hilo man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting minor
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Drink This: Fresh hop beers on tap in Snohomish County
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Legal careers: How Seattle mayoral candidates Bruce Harrell and M. Lorena González practiced law
It’s Not Just Billionaires – Local Elites Also Dominate Our Society
Drawing lines: Eastern Washington to see redistricting
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Tri-Cities: 18 more COVID patients die as the region passes 45k cases
Drawing lines: Eastern Washington to see redistricting
WDFW Lifts Fire Restrictions, Including Target Shooting Ban, on Most Department-Managed Lands
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Yakima School Board candidates discuss COVID, bilingual education and early learning
Mark Hayter: Roger Dan was the highlight of our Bristow vacations
Drawing lines: Eastern Washington to see redistricting
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Hilo man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting minor
John Burnett - Hawaii Tribune-Herald
10/3/21
Join the Community
shares
A 45-year-old Hilo man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the repeated sexual assault of a minor between September 2011 and October 2017.
Read Full Story on hawaiitribune-herald.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
B.J. Penn announces intention to run for governor of Hawaii
My Hallucinating Encounter at Honolulu Whole Foods
Southwest has 40% off Hawaii fares for peak winter travel. Here's how to book the sale
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL