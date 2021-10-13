Hoboken's Spookiest Bar: Does Late Bride Haunt Brass Rail?
Hoboken's Spookiest Bar: Does Late Bride Haunt Brass Rail?
Caren Lissner - Patch on MSN.com
10/13/21
Legend says a bride tumbled down the stairs of the Hoboken tavern in 1904. The NJ Ghost Hunters Society took a peek 100 years later.
