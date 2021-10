Hoquiam, a team further depleted by the latest round of roster issues earlier in the week, remained winless on the season with a 29-14 loss to the Centralia Tigers on Friday at Olympic Stadium. Hoquiam (0-4 overall) took an early lead on a long drive in the first quarter that culminated with a Jalen Hobucket touchdown plunge on a direct snap from a yard out to take a 6-0 lead at the 3:18 mark of the frame.