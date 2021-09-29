Hospitalizations Declining, But 'Disease Remains Very High' In WA
.
Hospitalizations Declining, But 'Disease Remains Very High' In WA
Charles Woodman - Patch on MSN.com
9/29/21
It's a good start, but state health leaders say Washington will need to see much stronger declines going forward before we're in the clear.
