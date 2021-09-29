Hospitals not concerned about healthcare workers opposing getting vaccinated
Hospitals not concerned about healthcare workers opposing getting vaccinated
Rosaura Simone, 23ABC - KERO-TV
9/29/21
California mandated that healthcare workers statewide must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 come September 30.
