House committee approves changes to Intermediate Court law
House committee approves changes to Intermediate Court law
MetroNews Staff - West Virginia MetroNews
10/12/21
The measure addresses portions of the original bill, including how the state Supreme Court can review family court decisions and the court's ability to use virtual and physical spaces.
