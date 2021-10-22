Housing Market Still Hot In Jersey City
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Two Bengals Players Make PFF's Team of the Week After Win Over Lions
Bengals’ Evan McPherson prematurely celebrated potential game-winning FG, which he missed
Colin Cowherd on Cincinnati-Green Bay: 'It Totally Smells Like an Upset for the Bengals'
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
FIFA in Cincinnati as city vies for 2026 World Cup
Two Bengals Players Make PFF's Team of the Week After Win Over Lions
Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 8
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Cincinnati vs. Navy prediction: Bearcats will cover big number
Ohio governor, other officials file statements in redistricting case. Here's what we learned
Cincinnati Football: 3 bold predictions vs. Navy in Week 8
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Cincinnati gun violence victims remembered by loved ones
Cincinnati vs. Navy prediction: Bearcats will cover big number
Ohio governor, other officials file statements in redistricting case. Here's what we learned
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
How to Watch Indiana's Game With Ohio State on Saturday; Gametimes, TV, Point Spread
Cincinnati gun violence victims remembered by loved ones
Opposing Sideline: No. 5-Ranked Ohio State Expects a Fight Out of Hoosiers
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Housing Market Still Hot In Jersey City
Local Data - Patch
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
About 50 percent of single-family homes listed for sale in the 07030 ZIP code were under contract within two weeks, according to Redfin.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Giants' Slayton expected back, Barkley, Toney, Golladay out
Polls open in New York City, New Jersey as early voting begins
Ocean City Mayor Addresses Offshore Wind Farm Concerns
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL