Houston area healthcare worker accused of stealing more than $70K from elderly couple
17th-ranked WMU hockey ‘excited for the challenge’ of No. 1 Michigan and its glut of NHL draft picks
UMD women's hockey: Bulldogs survive early, late gut punches to beat Gophers in OT
Minnesota musician Gaelynn Lea tapped for Broadway production of 'Macbeth'
Houston area healthcare worker accused of stealing more than $70K from elderly couple
Taisha Walker - Click2Houston
10/18/21
A Houston-area healthcare worker who is accused of stealing from her elderly patients has two felony warrants out for her arrest.
Read Full Story on click2houston.com
