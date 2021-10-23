How do wildfires impact wildlife and their habitat?
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Superintendent: More ‘issues with adults’ over masking rule than students
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
South Africa starts vaccinations for those aged 12 to 17
Retired pope hopes to soon join friends in ‘the afterlife’
Jack Knox: After 20-month break, Coho run resumes Nov. 8
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
South Africa starts vaccinations for those aged 12 to 17
Jack Knox: After 20-month break, Coho run resumes Nov. 8
Seattle store owner arrested for trafficking stolen Star Wars LEGOs
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Jack Knox: After 20-month break, Coho run resumes Nov. 8
Seattle fire chief reports high compliance with vaccine mandate, consistent response times
Up next: King County vaccine requirement for restaurants, bars, more takes effect on Oct. 25
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
How do wildfires impact wildlife and their habitat?
FELICIA FONSECA - Santa Rosa Press Democrat
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
Wildlife centers in the U.S. West are caring for animals that weren't able to flee the flames or are looking for food in burned-over places.
Read Full Story on pressdemocrat.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Nevada Man Is Charged With Voting Using His Dead Wife's Ballot
Wind, snow may make Reno-area travel hazardous; mudslides possible in burn scars
7 COVID-19 deaths reported in Carson City, Lyon County
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL