How long was La. trooper injured before being found? LSP investigating
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
A Maine city’s series of strange events are giving off some serious Stephen King vibes
Stevie Van Zandt of The E Street Band: ‘Maine is like the new Seattle’
Lakers News: Recently-Acquired Star Makes Serious Promise To Anthony Davis
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Catherine Tyldesley and husband expecting second child and reveal baby's gender
More work remains as we celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Indigenous teen wins youth division of international entrepreneurial competition
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Karen Spilka promises ‘we will get it done’ on ARPA spending bill
The View From Here: Flipping an eight-sided coin on Question 1
How Dave Clawson continues constructing success at Wake Forest
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Maine officials concerned hunters aren’t shooting enough deer
Maine concerned hunters aren't taking enough deer
COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen over past week
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Former Lewiston boys hockey coach Jamie Belleau takes assistant role at NYA, reunites with son Michael
Rebuilding Together together again, in Lewiston
Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Downplays Bubble Incident, Past Issues With Russell Westbrook
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
How long was La. trooper injured before being found? LSP investigating
Kevin Foster - WAFB
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
An investigation continued Sunday, as Louisiana State Police leader worked to piece together exactly how long Adam Gaubert’s ambush went unnoticed.
Read Full Story on wafb.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
New Orleans Saints overcome self-inflicted wounds, post gutsy road win over Washington
3 quick takeaways from the Saints rebound win in Washington
Missed Opportunities: Washington Falls to Saints, 33-22
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL