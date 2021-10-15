How Mississippi court case could pave way for new abortion bans across U.S.
How Mississippi court case could pave way for new abortion bans across U.S.
Laura Olson - Georgia Recorder
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
If the Supreme Court upholds a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks, bans in Georgia and across the South might follow.
Read Full Story on georgiarecorder.com
