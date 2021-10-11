How the (future) Big 12 and Pac-12 did over the weekend
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The tech billionaire aiding the Facebook whistleblower
‘SNL’ Review: Host Rami Malek And Musical Guest Young Thug Get By With A Little Help From Their Friends
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
“Stop Wall Street Looting Act” Would Empower Wall Street, Harm Main Street
Best Halloween moves and shows on Disney Plus to watch in 2021
5 takeaways from Chiefs HC Andy Reid's Monday media availability
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Palm Beach Opera Announces Cast For Historic 2022 Season
Barabak: For Pelosi, maybe one last chance to do something big
Anthony Hitchens is out of practice Wednesday due to ‘triceps contusion’
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Chiefs vs. Titans Injury Report: Good News and Bad News for KC
Revealed: Billionaire eBay founder Pierre Omidyar is financially backing Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen who claims firm puts 'profits before people'
Anthony Hitchens is out of practice Wednesday due to ‘triceps contusion’
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Palm Beach Opera Announces Cast For Historic 2022 Season
Indictment says congressman lied to FBI
Bachelorette 2021 recap: Brooke Blurton gets her first kiss with Jamie-Lee
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
How the (future) Big 12 and Pac-12 did over the weekend
Ryan McDonald - deseret on MSN.com
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
Here’s a look at how the Pac-12 and the future Big 12 members did during Week 6 of the 2021 college football season.
Read Full Story on deseret.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
7 Ways to Celebrate Pumpkins on National Pumpkin Day, October 26
Winning close games paying dividends for Utah State football
Bomb cyclone passing through Utah, bringing a month's worth of rain in a single day
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL