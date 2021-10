How to Watch Rutgers at Ohio State in NCAA Women's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rutgers tries to stay unbeaten in Big Ten play when it faces Ohio State in NCAA Women's Soccer. On Sunday, No. 9 Rutgers (8-2-0, 3-0-0) and Ohio State (7-4-1, 2-1-1) will meet in a Big Ten contest on the soccer pitch.