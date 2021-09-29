Humphreys wins Week #6 Home Team Friday MVP
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Connecticut man found guilty of sex trafficking during Super Bowl LIV in Miami
Black Lagoon to Blair Witch: Here's 5 scary films with Florida connections
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Grange congratulates men's ice hockey team on six wins in Florida
Florida Eats: 'Parisienne by the Sea' for Classic French Fare on the Way to Ft. Lauderdale Beach
Review: Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Connecticut man found guilty of sex trafficking during Super Bowl LIV in Miami
Other Voices: His guilt assured, Parkland killer should spend his life in prison
Invasive iguanas are popping out of South Florida toilets
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Parkland high school shooter pleads guilty, says he's 'very sorry'
Connecticut man found guilty of sex trafficking during Super Bowl LIV in Miami
Preview, prediction for FC Cincinnati at Inter Miami CF
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
FC Cincinnati downed, 5-1, at Inter Miami CF
Iguanas popping out of South Florida toilets
Florida Manatee deaths rise as pollutants kill seagrass
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Humphreys wins Week #6 Home Team Friday MVP
Blake Sandlin - WTVW
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
Daviess County has been getting MVP-caliber performances from quarterback Joe Humphreys all season long, but it took until Week No. 6 for the senior gunslinger to
Read Full Story on tristatehomepage.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Maya Lora: Downtown living could get a new player on Kentucky Avenue in 2024
Kentucky football: 8 bold predictions for the rest of UK's 2021 season
Try 'Pottery with a Purpose' at Zembrodt Education Center, family-friendly event for fun and a good cause
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL