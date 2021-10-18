Hundreds rally in Redding to protest covid vaccine mandates
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Ohio Republicans push to waive training, permit requirements to carry concealed guns
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Ohio Republicans push to waive training, permit requirements to carry concealed guns
Demings Outraises Rubio’s Senate Campaign
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Eligible families can expect Child Tax Credit payments for October
Ohio Republicans push to waive training, permit requirements to carry concealed guns
Demings Outraises Rubio’s Senate Campaign
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Time of total shortages: will American children wait for gifts for Christmas?
Demings Outraises Rubio’s Senate Campaign
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Hundreds rally in Redding to protest covid vaccine mandates
Nada Atieh - Redding Record Searchlight
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
Oct. 18, hundreds of Shasta County residents gathered near the Sundial Bridge to stand against COVID vaccine mandates in schools.
Read Full Story on redding.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Too bad California's rain can't wash away our perverse fire politics
Fresno County parents, students participate in state-wide protest of school vaccine mandate
Redding: MotoGP teams' approach to riders now "not respectful"
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL