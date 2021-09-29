Huntsville arson suspect now faces charges in Madison County
Huntsville arson suspect now faces charges in Madison County
WAFF 48 Digital Staff - Huntsville-Decatur WAFF on MSN.com
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
Officials with Huntsville Fire and HEMSI are on the scene of a structure fire at Dollar General on Winchester Road near Henson Drive.
Read Full Story on waff.com
