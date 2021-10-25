Idaho Legislature to reconvene at Statehouse in Boise on Nov. 15
Idaho Legislature to reconvene at Statehouse in Boise on Nov. 15
Clark Corbin - Idaho Capital Sun
10/25/21
The Idaho Legislature will reconvene Nov. 15 to address President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 rules for employers and consider an ethics complaint against a legislator.
