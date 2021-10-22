Idaho State Board of Ed makes some college fees optional
Idaho State Board of Ed makes some college fees optional
Associated Press - Local News 8
10/22/21
Students at state colleges and universities will be able to opt out of some fees under a plan approved by the Idaho State Board of Education on Thursday.
