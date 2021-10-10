Idaho State upsets No. 7 UC Davis
Idaho State upsets No. 7 UC Davis
News Team - Local News 8
10/10/21
The Idaho State football team beat a Top 10 team for the first time since 2005, beating No. 7 UC Davis 27-17 at Holt Arena.
