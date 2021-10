Illinois high school student who posted racist 'slave for sale' ad on Craigslist with a photo of a black classmate in 2019 is sentenced to probation and 100 hours of community ...

A Naperville Central High School was sentenced to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service after posting a racist ad that read: 'Slave for sale (Naperville)' on Craigslist in 2019.