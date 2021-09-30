I&M releases proposed route for Fort Wayne-Bluffton Transmission Line Rebuild
I&M releases proposed route for Fort Wayne-Bluffton Transmission Line Rebuild
WANE 15 - Wane
9/30/21
Indiana Michigan Power has released the proposed route for an upgraded electric transmission network in southern Fort Wayne.
Read Full Story on wane.com
