'I'm sad, but also happy': Newport Hobby House to close after three decades in business
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
How to turn your dollars into meals for hungry kids this holiday season
Taste Utah visits WB’s Eatery in Ogden in preparation for Season 8 opener this weekend!
ABF Freight to Host Salt Lake City Area Hiring Event
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
What Utah’s exit from student loan business could mean for college scholarships
High school football power rankings: With playoff matchups set, who has what it takes to win it all?
NAU volleyball becomes Weber State’s latest victim, 3-0
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
The shot heard round the government
Could a coach with Utah ties fill the Washington State vacancy?
The $74.2 Billion Plant Based Boom Investors Should Not Ignore
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
High school football power rankings: With playoff matchups set, who has what it takes to win it all?
Two men paddled across the fringes of Great Salt Lake to document its decline. Here’s what they saw.
Defensive end Daniel Hardy's career day helps No. 9 Montana State escape Weber State with a win
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
'I'm sad, but also happy': Newport Hobby House to close after three decades in business
Savana Dunning, Newport Daily News - NewportRI.com on MSN.com
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
The Hobby House has occupied 2 Coddington Highway for more than nine years, but the business has served Aquidneck Island for decades.
Read Full Story on newportri.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Rhode Island Makes a Push for Workforce Housing
University of Rhode Island investigating racist Instagram message aimed at Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah
RI lawmakers to review proposals on how to spend $1.1 billion in ARPA funding
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL