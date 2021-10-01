In policy shift, Alaska Air requires COVID-19 vaccine for employees
In policy shift, Alaska Air requires COVID-19 vaccine for employees
Dominic Gates, The Seattle Times - Alaska Dispatch News
10/1/21
Alaska Air Group told its 22,000 employees Thursday evening that they will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccination, with some exceptions.
Read Full Story on adn.com
