Indiana Supreme Court rules in favor of Southlake Mall; Hobart, Merrillville could be on the hook for reimbursements

The assessor’s appraiser valued the mall in a range from about $239 million to $256 million for the years 2011 to 2014. The appraiser hired by Southlake Mall valued the property between about $98 million and $146 million for the same time period,