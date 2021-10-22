Indiana Supreme Court to launch new program to prevent evictions
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Dartmouth girls volleyball bounces back from first regular season losses since 2018
Old photo connects Maine restaurateur with Provincetown roots
‘It's unique and it's recycled’: Artist repurposes beach scraps to sell in Fairhaven shop
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Head Of Port Authority Scheduled To Discuss Use Of New Bedford For Vineyard Freight
A pair of rare direct corner kick goals lifts New Bedford past Dartmouth and into playoffs
Outseer Unveils New Aite-Novarica Group Global Research Confirming 3-D Secure as Most Effective Fraud Prevention Solution
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Office manager pleads guilty to stealing $100K from Fairhaven student funds
Immigrants’ Assistance Center names Kristin Batstone as new Vice President of Operations
Only 10% of this Massachusetts town is vaccinated against COVID; 13 have vaccination rates under 50%
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Stars of the Day: Somerset Berkley field hockey clinches playoff berth, co-champ status
How CEDRs can help implement broad state economic development strategies in NH
Test Nic Dolly passed after Sale Sharks release on road to Leicester Tigers and England call-up
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Indiana Supreme Court to launch new program to prevent evictions
Kristen Eskow - FOX59 News
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
Following the recommendation of its eviction task force, the Indiana Supreme Court has created a new program to help prevent evictions. Data from an interim report prepared by
Read Full Story on fox59.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ohio State vs. Indiana odds, line: 2021 College football picks, Week 8 predictions from proven computer model
Northwest Indiana's newest state senator 'ready to get to work'
Gov. Eric Holcomb asks Indiana Supreme Court to review emergency powers lawsuit
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL