Indicted state auditor wants public to pay for $550-per-hour attorney
Indicted state auditor wants public to pay for $550-per-hour attorney
Xerxes Wilson - Delaware Online on MSN.com
10/15/21
An attorney representing indicted state Auditor Kathy McGuiness has asked the court to order the public pay for her criminal defense.
Read Full Story on delawareonline.com
