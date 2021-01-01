Indigenous Peoples Day Marked With Celebrations, Protests
Indigenous Peoples Day Marked With Celebrations, Protests
Indigenous people across the United States marked Monday with celebrations of their heritage, education campaigns and a push for the Biden administration to make good on its word.
