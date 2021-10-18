Inside Amazon's largest warehouse where you'll find 10 robots for every human
Inside Amazon's largest warehouse where you'll find 10 robots for every human
Joseph N. DiStefano - The Star
10/18/21
About 10,000 Amazon-built robots here far outnumber the 1,000 newly hired human workers who spend 10- to 12- hour shifts at the 3.7 million-square foot complex.
