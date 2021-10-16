Inside TSMC, the Taiwanese chipmaking giant that's building a new plant in Phoenix
Inside TSMC, the Taiwanese chipmaking giant that's building a new plant in Phoenix
Katie Schoolov - CNBC
10/16/21
Taiwan Semiconductor is investing $100 billion to ramp up production during the chip shortage. Its Phoenix plant will bring chip manufacturing back to the U.S.
