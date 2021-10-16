'It's a senseless murder': 13-year-old boy killed in Tuscaloosa drive-by shooting
'It's a senseless murder': 13-year-old boy killed in Tuscaloosa drive-by shooting
Carol Robinson |
[email protected]
- al.com
10/16/21
Tuscaloosa police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded shortly before 6:30 p.m. to Washington Square on the city’s west side, off Foster’s Ferry Road.
Read Full Story on al.com
