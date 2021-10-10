Jackson-area football highlights: Lumen Christi rolls, Michigan Center survives
.
Jackson-area football highlights: Lumen Christi rolls, Michigan Center survives
Josh VanDyke |
[email protected]
- MLive
10/10/21
See how all the Jackson-area high school football teams performed during Saturday’s rescheduled games for Week 7.
Read Full Story on mlive.com
