Jaxson Dart COULD be available for USC in Week 9 vs Arizona
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Big Ten Football Game Highlights: Northwestern at No. 6 Michigan
Week 8 Program Comparison: Northwestern vs. Michigan
Dearborn's Week In Review
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Why Michigan football is powered by dueling approaches of RBs Blake Corum, Hassan Haskins
Thirteen Saginaw-area high school football teams qualify for state playoffs
Overheard outside Michigan’s locker room: Wolverines ‘showed out’ after halftime adjustments
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
ELECTION 2021: Dearborn voters asked to approve millage worth up to $15 million per year
Huge Michigan Mansion Comes With an Even More Gargantuan Garage
Why Michigan football is powered by dueling approaches of RBs Blake Corum, Hassan Haskins
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
ELECTION 2021: Dearborn voters asked to approve millage worth up to $15 million per year
Huge Michigan Mansion Comes With an Even More Gargantuan Garage
Michigan football grades vs. Northwestern: Credit defense, coaches for rolling in trap game
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Huge Michigan Mansion Comes With an Even More Gargantuan Garage
Thirteen Saginaw-area high school football teams qualify for state playoffs
College football today: Week 8 updates, highlights, biggest moments and more
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Jaxson Dart COULD be available for USC in Week 9 vs Arizona
Matt Wadleigh - USA Today
10/24/21
Join the Community
shares
If Jaxson Dart was cleared “to an extent” before Notre Dame, he should be fully cleared to play for Arizona, though no official decision has been made.
Read Full Story on trojanswire.usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Countdown To Kickoff: Texans v. Cardinals
Sorokin stops 26 shots in Islanders' 3-0 win over Coyotes
Houston vs Arizona Prediction, Game Preview
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL